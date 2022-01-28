Ms. Jeri Shawn Holley, 61, of Pulaski died Jan. 25, 2022.
Ms. Holley was born May 31, 1960, in Peoria, Ill. She was a member of First Baptist Church and loved her Sunday School class dearly. She loved spending time with her family and especially loved her dog. She is preceded in death by parents, Jeremiah (Jerry) and Joyce Holley.
Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 6 p.m.
Survivors include sisters, Wanda Wolaver Martin, Tina Holley, both of Pulaski; brother-in-law Bobby Beech of Pulaski; nieces and nephews, Jeremy Chapman, Holly Chapman and husband Jeremy, Meredith Adgent and husband John Michael, Brock Griggs, Bryan Wolaver, Blake Wolaver and wife Dana; three great-nieces and three great-nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.