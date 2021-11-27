Mr. Jerry Baxter Jackson, 93, of Lawrenceburg died Nov. 18, 2021.
Mr. Jackson was born April 19, 1928, and was a native of Minor Hill. He retired from the City of Pulaski Sanitation Department. He was of the Church of Christ Faith. He is preceded in death by son Harry Randall Jackson; parents, Raymond and Emma Lee Wright Jackson; sisters, Lounette Cox, Azalee Hagood; brothers, Robert Ross Jackson, Samuel Adrick Jackson, Brockton Wright Jackson, William Guffery Jackson, Stonewall Jackson Sr., Dewitt Jackson, Jimmie Shoat Jackson; and stepson Jason Lee McLain.
Funeral services were Nov. 23 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Minor Hill Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Survivors include wife of 68 years Vera Jean Elmore Jackson of Lawrenceburg; daughter Peggy McLain and husband Robert of Westpoint; sisters-in-law, Nell Barksdale, Margaret Elmore of Athens; step-grandson Brannon McLain and wife Amanda of Lawrenceburg, five step-great grandchildren; three step-great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
