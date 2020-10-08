Mr. Jerry Baxter Jones, 84, died Oct. 3, 2020, in Athens, Ala.
Mr. Jones was born June 23, 1936, in Pulaski. He served in the United States Navy and was a retired electrician. He is preceded in death by parents, Allen Buddy and Marjorie Menser Jones; wife Cleta Jones; sister Martha Biggerstaff; brothers, George Allen, Ronnie Jones, Eugene Jones; and step-son Glen Eslick.
Graveside services were Oct. 7 at Lynnwood Cemetery.
Carr and Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include son Terry Jones of Portland; step-son Jimmy Eslick of Lawrenceburg; step-daughter Sandra Chumbley of Pulaski; brothers, Jimmy Jones of Pulaski, Albert Jones of East Peoria, Ill.; sisters, Donna Leamann of Pulaski, Joan Reddick of Gulf Port, Miss.; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
