Mr. Jerry Dan Pruett, 80, of Pulaski died Sept. 7, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Mr. Pruett was born Sept. 18, 1941, in Culleoka. He was a longtime employee at Wal-Mart and was most commonly known as a Wal-Mart greeter. He was an Army veteran and a member of the American Legion. He was also a devoted fan of NCIS. He had a great love for his family, friends and also for his grandpups. He is preceded in death by parents, Virgil Malcolm Pruett and Myron Lillian Warren Pruett; wives, Sara Sue Bressler Pruett, Carol Shoemaker, Mildred Goldfourth; sister Elaine Bevers; son Jemell Pruett; and great-grandchild Billy Joe Pruett.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 2-8 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. Burial will follow in Wright’s Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to animal rescues or shelters, Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital or St Jude.
Survivors include daughters, Danika Crigger, Kim Burrow and husband Rodney, all of Pulaski; stepson Mark Olejnik and wife Gretchen; grandchildren, Shana Pruett, Sean Pruett, Harley Pruett, Trinity Pruett, William Felty and wife Vyanh, Suzan Mealer and husband Rodney, Sara Owens and husband Kyle, Dalton Burrow and wife Dakota, Annlise Olejnik; great-grandchildren, Atalaiya Howard, She’Reanna Howard, Trevion Howard, Savion Howard, Kenzie Pruett, Kacen Pruett, Krysta Pruett, Ryan Pruett, Easton Pruett, Meadow Carter, Benjamin Felty, Theodore Felty, Danika Karla Mealer, Randall Carter Mealer, Gabriel Graves, Elijah Cozart, Jason Burrow; and many other stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.