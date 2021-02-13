Mr. Jerry Dwayne Moates, 72, of Sweetwater died Feb. 10, 2021.
Mr. Moates was born Sept. 4, 1948, in Pulaski. He met his loving wife of 52 years, Peggy, at the University of Tennessee where he graduated in 1969 and began a career as an accountant. Accounting however could never fulfill the creative force within him. He designed and built his own home, could fix any mechanical engine, was a master chef and inventor of the famous Jerry’s Baked Beans, and most recently a gentleman farmer. He was a man of integrity, had an incredible ease with perfect strangers, and above all else, was completely dedicated to his family. It is through his family that his legacy will continue to shine the brightest, as that was his proudest achievement in life. He is preceded in death by parents, Fred and Louise Moates; and brother Billy Don Moates.
Private family memorial services will be held.
Companion Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Peggy; children, Ben Moates and wife Alice, Heather Broussard and husband Bill, and Jenny Easterly and husband Jeff; and grandchildren, Bailey, Madeline, Ellie, Maggie, Sophie and Mary Katherine.
