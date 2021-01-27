Mr. Jerry Lee Mack, 73, of Pulaski died Jan. 3, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.
Mr. Mack was born Aug. 17, 1947, in Winchester, Ky., and attended the Clark County School System. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a Vietnam War veteran. He moved to Dayton, Ohio, and was employed at General Motors for 32 years. After retirement, he and his wife moved to Pulaski. He later started Mack’s Detailing and the citizens loved his commitment to his work and his warm personality. They also valued his friendship and amusing sense of humor. He truly appreciated his clients he served in Pulaski. He was known as the “favorite and coolest uncle ever.”
Survivors include wife Mary Yvonne Mack; children, Constance Bruton and husband David of Lexington, Ky., Jerry Mack Jr. and wife Sandra of West Palm Beach, Fla., Robin Norris and husband Bobby of Dayton, Ohio, Ronea Williamson and husband Devin of Columbus, Ohio, James Nelson Jr. and wife Melody of Lake Wylie, S.C., Monica Manning and husband Sam of Atlanta; grandchildren; Ken Bruton, David Bruton, Tosha Mack, Jeron Mack, Robert Norris III, Jyair Norris, Amya Smith, Darius Smith, James Nelson III, Jordan Manning, Jaylon Manning; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Marvin Mack and wife Kay, Sylvia Blanton, Barbara Hill, George Mack, Paula Simmons, Henry Mack, all of Winchester, Ky., William Mack and wife Gwen of Upper Marlboro, Md., Paul Chambers and wife JoAnn of Histeria, Calif., Joyce Adams of Dayton, Ohio, John Chambers and wife Edith, Melissa Chambers, all of Cincinnati, Ohio, Freda Hancock of Macon, Ga.; a host of loving nieces, nephews and cousins; and many friends.
