Mr. Jerry Mason Aymett, 73, of Pulaski died June 21, 2023, at NHC, Maury TCC.
Mr. Aymett was born July 27, 1949, in Pulaski. He proudly served his country in the Army and was a retired truck driver, working for Maremont Gabriel and the Giles County Highway Department. He had a love of fishing, watching and feeding birds, and farming. He was also a member of Mt. Olivet Methodist Church. He is preceded in death by parents, George Gregory Aymett and Mary Lou West Aymett; and niece Pat Mason.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Shirley Aymett of Lynnville; son Greg Aymett of Pulaski; stepson Harvy Spivy and Wendy Adams of Lynnville; stepdaughter Delissa Spivy of Pulaski; two step-granddaughters; three step-great-grandchildren; and special fur-baby Domino.
