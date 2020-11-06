Mr. Jerry Robert Hayes, 27, of Pulaski died Nov. 4, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Hayes was born Aug. 6, 1993. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Donald and Frances Hendricks; uncle Kenny Hendricks; and aunt Pam Everson.
Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Memorial services will begin at 5 p.m.
Survivors include parents, Rob and Mary Ann Hendricks Hayes of Pulaski; brothers, Josh Hayes, James Hayes, both of Pulaski, Seth Hayes of Missouri; sisters, Jill Gott and husband Cory of Madison, Ala., Jessica Hayes of Michigan; aunts, Kathy Dickerson and husband Roger of Pulaski, Lisa Garner and husband John of Rose Hill; uncle Todd Hendricks of California; cousins, Kelly Everson of Madison, Ala., Drew Paley of Lawrenceburg, John Michael Garner of Texas, Daniel Salmon, James Salmon, both of Minnesota; and niece Zoey Gott.
