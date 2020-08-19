Mr. Jerry Roger Nelson, 75, of Pulaski died July 26, 2020, STRHS Pulaski.
Mr. Nelson was born Nov. 24, 1944, in Pulaski. He worked at Maremont Gabriel for 32 years before officially retiring. After his retirement, he enjoyed taking long drives in his pick-up truck or catching up on some TV. He is preceded in death by parents, Carl and Edna Carpenter Nelson; son Joey Wayne Nelson and brother Perry Nelson.
Memorial services will be held at a later date at the Lynnville Municipal Building.
Memorial donations may be made to First National Bank or at Soda Pop Junction in Lynnville to help offset funeral expenses.
Survivors include wife of 51 years Judy Wright Nelson; brother Carl Nelson Jr.; sisters-in-law, Lisa Tiller of Lynnville, Rita Holley of Pulaski; and several nieces and nephews.
