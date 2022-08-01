Mr. Jerry Wayne Daly, 73, of Prospect died July 31, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Daly was born Aug. 12, 1948, in Athens, Ala. He lived most of his life in the Ardmore area and was a member of Mable Hill Baptist Church. He loved the University of Tennesse and Tennessee Titans football, nascar racing, fishing, his horses, cattle, puppies (Buster and Cooper) and his many barn cats. But most of all he loved people. He is preceded in death by parents, Loyd Ashford Daly and Mamie Evelyn Dixon Daly.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 5-8 p.m. at Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 3 p.m. with Derrick Moose officiating. Burial will follow in Gatlin Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Nikki Abernathy and husband Matt of Athens, Ala., Cassie Buford and husband Darren of Ardmore, Tenn.; son Cad Daly and wife Ashley of Pulaski; brother Ted Brooks and wife Angie of Ardmore, Ala.; sisters, Rachel Foster of Athens, Ala., Darla Daly of Elkton; special friend Frances Ferguson; grandchildren, Tyler Martin, Emilee Daly, McKenzie Storey, Megan Daly, Drew Daly, Will Abernathy, Preston Mayberry, Case Daly, Ella Abernathy; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
