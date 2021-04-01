Mr. Jerry Wayne Morgan, 70, of New Johnsonville, Tenn., died March 29, 2021.
Mr. Morgan was born May 7, 1950, in Pulaski and went to school here. Throughout the course of his life, he managed the following grocery stores: Duncan Cee Bee, Bi-Lo and Davis & Eslick. In his retirement years, he moved to New Johnsonville to be closer to family members. He was faithful in attending his local church, Grace Chapel, both in teaching and leading Bible study groups on many occasions. His dedication to God, his family and to his church led many to find salvation through Jesus from the example that he set over the course of his life. He is preceded in death by parents, George Samuel Morgan and Annie Louise Morgan; and brother George Donald Morgan.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. today (Thursday) at Grace Chapel Church in New Johnsonville. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. tomorrow (Friday) with Pastor Carlton Tester officiating. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery in New Johnsonville.
Survivor include loving wife Janice Morgan; children, Mike Morgan and wife Julie of New Johnsonville, Rebecca Morgan Birdsell and husband Charles of Pulaski, Bryan Morgan and wife Sara of Waverly; sister Betty Morgan Norwood of Pulaski; and grandchildren, Seth Morgan, Savannah Morgan, Gabriel Morgan, Aiden Morgan and Israel Morgan.
