Mr. Jesse Wade McGill, 35, of Pulaski died Nov. 1, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Mr. McGill was born June 25, 1987, in Columbia. He had a love and passion for cars and motorcycles and loved anything to do with racing and derbies. He was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan, and an avid collector of all things. He was one who was willing to help anyone if they needed it. Even in death, he still continues to help others. Though he may be one who was never on time for things, he was always there no matter what. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed hanging out and playing pool and was an amateur pool shark, and in all things, for anyone who knew him, he always kept it WFO.He is preceded in death by mother Anita Patterson-Sanders and grandparents, Charles David and Barbara McGill and Ronnie and Mary Woodard.
Visitation will be Sunday, Nov. 6, fvrom 1-4 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 4 p.m.
Survivors include father Timmy McGill and wife Malane of Goodspring; sisters, Tonya McGill of Goodspring, Heather Johns of Pulaski; half-brothers, Derrick Harwell and wife Pascia of Linden, Nathan Walls and wife Samantha of Lawrenceburg; nieces and nephews, McKinlee Schrimsher, Willow McGill, Tre Brown, Karson Brown, Cullen Walls; aunts and uncles, Randy and Teresa McGill, Pam and Paul Douthit, Carl Wayne McGill; special friend Cody Defoe and wife Ashton of Goodspring and tons of cousins and friends.
