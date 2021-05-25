Mr. Jesse Will Cox Jr., 85, died May 23, 2021, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mr. Cox was born Aug. 1, 1935, in Giles County. He was a lifetime member of the Frankewing Lions Club and the American Legion. He served in the Army National Guard for 38 years. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed woodworking. He is preceded in death by parents, Jesse Will Cox Sr. and Mary Cox; daughter Tina Cox; and sister Mary Will Morgan.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 26, from 1-2 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens with full military honors.
Memorial donations may be made to the Giles County Public Library, 122 S. Second St., Pulaski, TN 38478; or American Legion, c/o Linda Holt, 175 Ray Holt Road, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include wife Betty Cox of Pulaski; daughter Terri Williams and husband Steve of Spring Hill; granddaughter Sarah Slayton and Dustin Talley of Centerville; and grandson Joshua Slayton of Spring Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.