Ms. Jessica Gail Darnell, 31, died June 3, 2021, in Giles County.
Ms. Darnell was born Oct. 27, 1989, in Camp Lejeune, N.C., and was a Pulaski native. She attended Martin Methodist and then went on to receive her Doctorate from East Tennessee State University in physical therapy. Through her work as a clinical director at Benchmark Physical Therapy and involvement in the community, she touched thousands of lives. She was a friend to whoever she met. She loved her friends, family her fiancé Josh Duncan and their three dogs. She will forever be remembered for her beautiful smile.
Funeral services were June 8 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial donations may be made to establish a memorial within the community in her honor: Jessica Darnell Memorial Fund, c/o Bank of Frankewing, 1671 W. College St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include mother Angie Sellers of Pulaski; father Jeff Darnell of Pulaski; fiancé Josh Duncan of Pulaski; sister Becca Darnell of Pulaski; brother Jairus Darnell of Pulaski; grandmother Connie Gowan of Pulaski; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
