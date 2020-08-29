Mrs. Jessie Mae Townsend, 90, died Aug. 24, 2020, in Pulaski.
Mrs. Townsend was born April 7, 1930, in Leoma, and was retired from Maremont Gabriel and Wal-Mart. She was a member of Booth Chapel Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by parents, William Edward and Mary Ethel Stephenson Monroe; and husband of 65 years Tyson Townsend.
Funeral services were Aug. 29 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Minor Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Carolyn Allen and husband James, Joan Sacharnoski and husband Bill, all of Minor Hill; sisters-in-law, Sue Goar and husband Charles of La Vergne, Martha Townsend of Texas; brother-in -law Leo Townsend of Campbellsville; special niece Peggy Townsend of Lawrenceburg; grandchildren, Tangie Barnickle and husband Gene, Jason Jones and wife Leah, Jennifer Sacharnoski Nelson, Jeremy Sacharnoski and wife Juliana; 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
