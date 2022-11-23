Mrs. Jessie Ruth Underwood, 93, of Athens, Ala., died Nov. 18, 2022, at Athens Limestone Hospital.
Mrs. Underwood was born Oct. 24, 1929, in Giles County, Tennessee. She was a homemaker for her family. In her spare time, she loved sending cards to those in need and calling upon people to check on them. She also had several hobbies she enjoyed such as knitting, crocheting, canning, freezing, gardening, singing and most of all her church. In her later years, she enjoyed word searches and coloring. She is preceded in death by parents, John Thomas Hickman Jr. and Myrtle Crick Hickman; husband William Thomas (W.T) Underwood Jr.; five brothers and one sister.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. today (Wednesday) at Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home with Tony Boyles, Tim Kenmum and Charles Simmons officiating. Burial will follow in Gatlin Cemetery in Ardmore, Ala.
Survivors include sons, Jimmy Underwood and wife Loretta, Billy Underwood and wife Kathy; daughter Jennifer Kobeck and husband David; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
