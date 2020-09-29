(pic, flag)
Mr. Jim Crawford Jr., 91, died Sept. 21, 2020, at Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield, Ala.
Mr. Crawford was a third-generation newspaper owner. His family publishes four newspapers — including The Democrat-Union, Lawrenceburg’s oldest business — and operates Mid-State Publishing Company that Crawford established in 1967. Several of his children, the fourth generation, are involved in the operation of the weekly newspapers. He attended Lawrence County High, where he played football and basketball, and graduated from Columbia Military Academy, where he also played football. He is a graduate of the University of Tennessee, where he was president of Kappa Alpha fraternity. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he served during the Korean War on the USS Perry DD844 destroyer, where he was a rescue swimmer and a member of the Navy swim team. He is preceded in death by parents, Jim Crawford Sr., Estelle Bethel Crawford; granddaughter Sarah Catherine Whitehead and grandson Lucas Sean Brasili.
Survivors include wife of 61 years Marie Crawford; children, Jimmy Crawford III, Charlie Crawford and wife Melinda, Estelle Whitehead, Mary Ellen Wallace and husband Mike, Bobby Crawford and wife Cyndie, Carolyn Butler and husband Bradley, Teresa McGee and husband Scott; 15 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.