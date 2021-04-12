Mr. Jim Porter, 61, died April 5, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Porter was born April 20, 1959, in Savannah, Ga. He was a member of First Baptist Church where he was active in the CB Ministry, a veteran of the United States Army and loved Tennessee football. He is preceded in death by mother Bonnie Jean Porter; and parents-in-law, Ronald and Jean Norwood.
Visitation will be today (Monday) from 4-8 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 13. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include father James Alvin Porter of Seymour; wife Sheryl Norwood Porter of Pulaski; son Josh Porter and wife Jeannee of Dickson; daughter Faith Porter of Pulaski; brothers, Tom Porter of Knoxville, Steve Porter of Centennial, Colo.; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Rhonda Young, Donna Giles and husband Rick, Edward Norwood, Royce Norwood and wife Carla; grandchildren, Christopher Lyons, Chelsea Lyons, Emily Lyons; several nieces and nephews; and loving companion Wolfie.
