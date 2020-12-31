Mr. Jimmie Lee Myers, 79, of Minor Hill died Dec. 29, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Myers was born May 10, 1941, and was a truck driver. He is preceded in death by parents, John Gordon and Hattie Mae Shook Myers; wife Doris Elaine Myers; brothers, Robert B. Myers, Herschel Myers; and sisters, Hilda Jones, Virginia Foust and Glenda Johnson.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughter Petula Moore of Minor Hill; sons, Danny Myers of Pulaski, Tim Myers of Minor Hill; brother Gene Myers of Leoma; sisters, Denise Barnes of Ashland City, Joyce Clark of Pulaski, Shirley Braizer of Lawrenceburg; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
