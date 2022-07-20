Mr. Jimmy Dean Brown, 49, died July 19, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Brown was born Dec. 28, 1972, in Fayetteville, and was a loving husband, stepfather and son. He worked as a truck driver for Parr Industries for several years and he loved his Harley Davidson Motorcycles.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Angelia Brown of Pulaski; father-in-law Richard Bowen of Pulaski; stepson Keith Neller of Pulaski; mother Shella Tanner of Scottsboro, Ala.; father Jackie Brown of New Market, Ala.; cousins, Don Brown and wife Janet, Joey Brown and wife Sandra, all of New Market, Ala., Jennifer Elliot of Park City; and close friends, Jerry Journey, Butch and Delinda Jones, Beata Kozakiewicz, Mia Davis, Kristopher Higgens, Janet Abernathy, Chris Dickey, Pete Watkins and Lentz Burns.
