Mr. Jimmy Patterson, 71, of Ardmore, Tenn., died Feb. 20, 2022.
Mr. Patterson was born March 14, 1950, in Coldwater. He grew up working in the cotton fields alongside his parents, brothers and sisters. After retiring from Owen Corporation in 2008, he enjoyed riding his Goldwing with his wife and doing carpentry work. He is preceded in death by parents, Woodrow Wilson Patterson and Alma Lucille Reyer Patterson; brother Richard Lee Patterson; and sisters, Katie McConnell, Carlette Patterson and Ann Lindsey.
Celebration of life services will be announced at a later date.
Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife of 15 years Carolyn Elaine Patterson of Ardmore, Tenn.; stepchildren, Dyrenda Cooper of Tampa, Fla., Joyce Hilburn of Ardmore, Tenn., Timothy Bittle of Birmingham, Ala.; brothers, Leon Patterson and wife Rachel of Dellrose, Ray Patterson and wife Martha of Athens, Ala.; and sisters, Dessie Linville of Fayetteville, Wanda Dollar and husband Bobby of Taft and Brenda Howard and husband Billy of Lewisburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.