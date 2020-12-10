Mr. Jimmy Ray Thomason, 79, of Lynnville died Dec. 8, 2020, at Maury Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Thomason was born July 5, 1941, in Lynnville, and was devoted to his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and brothers. He graduated from Lynnville’s Jones High School as valedictorian in 1960 and worked at Maremont/Gabriel from 1966-2002. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Stiversville Church of Christ where he served as an elder from April 2009 until his death. He enjoyed gardening, working in his flower beds, “piddling” in his shop and politics. He loved his country and anything chocolate. He is preceded in death by parents, John Franklin and Doris Marie Fry Thomason.
Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 11, from 3-7 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory with Larry Benderman and Milton Stephens officiating. Burial will be in Lynnwood Cemetery with full military honors.
Memorial donations may be made to Stiversville Church of Christ, 4740 Pulaski Highway, Culleoka, TN 38451.
Survivors include wife of 52 years Mary Elizabeth Archer Thomason of Lynnville; sons, Jeff Thomason of Lewisburg, Mike Thomason and wife Stephanie of Culleoka, Scott Thomason and wife Stephanie of Pulaski; daughter Lori Ramsey and husband Steven of Pulaski; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, Larry Thomason and wife Shirley of Lynnville, Donnie Thomason and wife Pam of Ethridge; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
