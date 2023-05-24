Mr. Jimmy Ward Grisham Jr., 58, of Pulaski died May 19, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Grisham was born Aug. 5, 1964. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and a graduate of Lauderdale County High School. He was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide football fan, a talented musician and enjoyed being a PawPaw to all his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by father Jimmy Grisham Sr.; grandparents, Floyd and Nita Grisham, Ben and Pearl Garner; uncles, Bobby Joe Garner, Charles Garner; and aunt Joyce Garner.
Visitation is today (Wednesday) from 2-6 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory and tomorrow (Thursday) from 10 a.m.-noon at Bethel Baptist Church, 12430 AL-207, Anderson, Ala. Funeral services will begin at noon. Burial will follow in Corum Cemetery in Lexington, Ala.
Survivors include wife of 22 years Diane Grisham; mother Judy Grisham; children, Kayla Oliver and husband Shawn, Wes Blade and wife Renee; brothers, Shannon Grisham and wife Vickie, Channing Grisham and wife Christy; grandchildren, Bryson Blade, Declan Oliver, Ben Oliver, Callie Blade, Camryn Blade, Everly Oliver; parents-in-law Linda and Loyd Stafford; uncle and aunt, Grant and Jean Grisham; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
