Mrs. Jo Kate Goolsby, 92, died July 19, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Mrs. Goolsby was born Sept. 3, 1928, in Scotts Hill, and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a huge Atlanta Braves fan, loved reading, watching Jeopardy, working crossword puzzles, Facebook and playing cards. She is preceded in death by parents, Melrose and Sarah Shelby Stephens; and husband Robert L. Goolsby.
Funeral service were July 22 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial was in Giles Memory Gardens in Pulaski.
Survivors include daughter Barbara Goolsby Harris and husband Paul of Lawrenceville, Ga.; son Steve Goolsby and wife Shelly of Pulaski; grandchildren, Melissa Harris Payne and husband Phillip, Allison Harris Cox and husband Michael, Eric Goolsby and wife Heather, Kyle Goolsby, Kristie Chapman, Drew Luna and wife Haley; and great-grandchildren, Cameron Cox, Collyns Cox, Hayes Cox, Channing Payne, Aubrey Luna, Mia Chapman, Avery Luna and Bryn Carter Chapman.
