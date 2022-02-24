Mrs. Joan Louise Hagar Watrous, 88, died Feb. 20, 2022.
Mrs. Watrous was born Dec. 9, 1933, in Attleboro, Mass. She met husband Arthur Irving Watrous in Connecticut; they built a house in Colchester, Conn., and raised five children. She retired to Pulaski. She is preceded in death by husband Arthur Irving Watrous; parents, Emily Louise Crossley Hagar and Alton Tilden Hagar; and brother Bradford Hagar.
Visitation was Feb. 23 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Survivors include children; Lynwood, Brighton, Scott, Kimberly, Alicia; sisters, Gail Macomber, Kay Waite, Holly Dutra, Joy Browning; sister-in-law Jenny Hagar; nieces and nephews, Billy, Dawn, Corey, Tammy, Dana, Kristine, Samantha and Alton; six grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
