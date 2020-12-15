Mrs. Joan Richardson Long, 85, of Pulaski died Dec. 13, 2020, at AHC Meadowbrook.
Mrs. Long was born May 12, 1935, in Pulaski, and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Wales Baptist Church. She worked as a nursing aid and enjoyed cooking, gardening and working in her flower beds. She is preceded in death by parents, James Floyd and Mary Ruth Phelps Richardson; two brothers; four sisters; and grandson Daniel Eli Collins.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include husband of 68 years Richard (Gene) Long Sr. of Pulaski; daughters, Beverly Collins and husband Danny, Patricia McDougal and husband Wayne, all of Pulaski; son Richard E. Long Jr. of Pulaski; grandchildren, Stephanie Collins, Kim Miller and husband John, Valerie Wilcher and husband Patrick, Ashley McDougal Ingram and husband Bo, Laklin Long Messer and husband Nick, Saxton Long and wife Elizabeth, Richard Drey Long; great-grandchildren, Grayson Miller, Gibson Miller, Lerah Wilcher, Owen Messer; and sisters, Louise Faulkner and husband Wayne, Edna Harwell, all of Pulaski.
