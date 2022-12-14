Mrs. Joan Troutman Abernathy, 87, died Dec. 12, 2022, at AHC Meadowbrook.
Mrs. Abernathy was born Sept. 14, 1935, in La Follette, Tenn., and was a loving and devoted wife. She graduated from the University of Tennessee. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Pulaski. She taught fourth grade at Pulaski Elementary and Southside Elementary until she retired in 2001. She loved playing tennis and bridge, and spending time with friends. But, most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially going fishing with her husband and son. She is preceded in death by husband of 64 years Wiley T. Abernathy III; son Wiley T. (Chip) Abernathy IV; parents, Con and Velma Davis Troutman Sr.; son-in-law Miles Hood; brothers, Andy Troutman, Conrad E. Troutman Jr.; and parents-in-law, Wiley T. and Selma Abernathy Sr.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at First United Methodist Church in Pulaski. Memorial services will begin at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Zach Moffett and Mark Johnson officiating.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to First UMC, 200 W. Jefferson St., Pulaski, TN 38478; or Giles County Public Library, 122 S. Second St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include daughters, Joanie Abernathy of Franklin, Sallie Hood of Pulaski; grandchildren, Abby Pipkins and husband Chris, Lucie Holley, Josh Abernathy and wife Kristen, Allison Abernathy, Ashley Abernathy, Erin Abernathy; 12 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law Leigh Ann Abernathy of Pulaski; twin sister Jane Troutman Fox and husband Jim of Murfreesboro; brother Jerry Troutman and wife JoAnn of La Follette, Tenn.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
