Mrs. Joan Walker Sands, 67, died April 9, 2022, at Saint Thomas West in Nashville.
Mrs. Sands was born July 19, 1954. She was very bright and always had a smile on her face and was willing to lend a helping hand. She She loved her family dearly and welcomed everyone with open arms. Some of her favorite pastimes were watching Alabama football and fishing with her husband. She enjoyed collecting antiques. She had a huge heart for animals, not just her own but every stray she came across. She was well known for her work in the Marshall and Giles county school systems as a dedicated teacher’s aid and was previously employed at ICP for 25 years. The children adored her and she treated each and everyone of them as her very own. She loved the Lord and was a member of Lynnville’s Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by mother Sara (Willie) Brannon and father Eddie Walker.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, April 12, at London Funeral Home, 324 W. Church St., Lewisburg. Funeral services will begin at noon. Burial will follow in Lynnwood Cemetery with Danny Jones officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Survivors include beloved husband Bryan Sands; brothers, Kenneth Walker, Steve Walker and wife Jane; stepchildren, Ritchie Sands and wife Kaye, Keith Sands, April Sands Rose; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; very special niece Brandy Moffo and husband Dave; two nephews, two nieces, three great-nephews and three great-nieces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.