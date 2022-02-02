Mrs. Joann Redding Bryant, 96, of Pulaski died Jan. 31, 2022, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mrs. Bryant was born Sept. 10, 1925, in Culleoka, and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was a member of the Church of the Messiah in Pulaski. She received her bachelor’s degree in home economics from the University of Tennessee. After 26 years of teaching in Giles County, she loved to travel with her dog Oscar to the area nursing homes and assisted living facilities where she loved to entertain and visit. She loved to play Bridge and was an avid University of Tennessee sports fan. She is preceded in death by parents, Joseph Benson and Rosaella Lowrence Redding; and husband Willis Bryant.
Private family services were held.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sons, Jerry Benson Bryant and wife Joyce, Bob Bryant and wife Patsy, all of Pulaski; grandchildren, Amy Bryant, Jennifer Mendez and husband Ed, Mary Ramsey Phillips and husband Hal, Grayson Pursch and husband David; great-grandchildren, Gabrella Mendez, Carter Mendez, Parker Phillips, Ellie Phillips, Jake Pursch, Lucy Pursch and Ed Mendez.
