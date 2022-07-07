Mr. Joe Birdsong, 73, of Pulaski died July 6, 2022, at Providence Place.
Mr. Birdsong was born Feb. 26, 1949, in Pulaski, and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He served more than 30 years in the National Guard where he retired as a recruiter. He enjoyed spending time with his family, woodworking and gardening.
Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 10. Burial will follow with full military honors in Lynnwood Cemetery.
He is preceded in death by wife Nancy Louise Foster Birdsong; and brothers, R.D. Birdsong, Bobby Birdsong, Harold Birdsong and Jimmy Birdsong.
Survivors include son Chris Birdsong and wife Beverly of Mt. Juliet; grandson Alex Birdsong of Mt. Juliet; granddaughter Autumn Neely and husband Scott of Pulaski; great-granddaughter Henleigh Neely of Pulaski; brother Benny Birdsong and wife Barbara of Pulaski; and many nieces and nephews.
