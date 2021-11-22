Mr. Joe Frank Armstrong, 82, died Nov. 18, 2021.
Mr. Armstrong was born Oct. 7, 1939. He was an active member of Fountain Creek M. B. Church in Campbell Station, Tenn., where he joined at an early age. He was a retired school bus driver for the Giles County Board of Education for many years along with many other things. He was a Jack of all trades. He was a mechanic, excavator, bulldozer operator and a farmer with raising tobacco as his primary crop. He is preceded in death by parents, Ollie Armstrong and Anna Lou Henry Armstrong; brother pastor Robert T. Armstrong; and sister Johnny Ruth Armstrong.
The body will lie in state Friday, Nov. 26, from 2-6 p.m. at Roundtree, Napier, and Ogilvie Columbia Funeral Home, 126 East Eighth St.
Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 27, from 11 a.m.-noon at Happy Hill M.B. Church in Lynnville. Funeral services will begin at noon with pastor Daryl Wilson delivering the eulogy. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery.
Survivors include love of his life and wife of 60 years Emma Jo Armstrong; daughters, Pamela Lawrence and husband Robert, Paulette Suddeth and husband Marc, Priscilla Armstrong, Peggy Dyer and husband Lyder, pastor Phillicia Wilson and husband pastor Daryl; son Eric Armstrong; grandchildren, Colby Braden, Dominque Lawrence, Daryl (DJ) Wilson Jr., Kami Dyer, Christopher Wilson and wife Kiara, Krista Dyer, Jamaric Armstrong, T’erikus Armstrong; great-grandchildren, Bailey Braden, Malachi Lawrence, Jayden Jones, Aubree Lawrence; sisters, Elsie Matlock, Anna Braden and husband Bobby; brother J.D. Armstrong; and sister-in-law Lottie Greene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.