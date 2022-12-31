Mr. Joe Perry Childress, 90, of Pulaski died Dec. 17, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Childress was born Feb. 15, 1932, in Giles County. He was a retired truck driver. He loved to collect coins and watching TV. He was a giving and loving person who gave to many charities over the years. He is preceded in death by wife Wilma Faye Oliver Childress; parents, Raymond and Mary Tatum Childress; son Joseph Wesley Childress; and daughter Janice Faye Pontau.
Funeral services were Dec. 21 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory with Mark Johnson officiating. Burial was in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include daughter Mary Ann Childress of Pulaski; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other extended family; and special family, Faye Childress and Brenda Kaye Childress, both of Pulaski.
