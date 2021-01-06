Mr. Joe Rolin, 90, of Prospect died Dec. 28, 2020.
Mr. Rolin was born Oct. 5, 1930, and was a loving husband and father. He met the love of his life, Deanie Rolin, while working in Nashville. In his spare time, he loved to hunt, fish and stay busy working with his hands. He owned and operated his plumbing and electrical business in Ardmore for 50 years. He always demonstrated an unbelievable work ethic and provided for his family very well. He never met a stranger and loved to talk to anyone who would talk to him. He had a very tender heart and will be truly missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by parents, Ed Rolin and Mary King Rolin; sisters, Birdie Woodfin, Pauline Jones, Nellie Van Manen, Marcella Yadack; brothers, Ed (Bud) Rolin, Dean Rolin, Bobby Rolin, Stanley Rolin, baby brother William David Rolin; and granddaughter Ashley Marie Rolin.
Funeral services were Jan. 2 at Legacy Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory in Madison, Ala. Burial was in Pleasant Hill UMC Cemetery in Prospect.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Survivors include wife of 63 years Deanie Rolin; sons, Jeff Rolin and wife Deidra of Ardmore, Tenn., Lynn Rolin and wife Bridget of Prospect; daughters, Rhonda Slaton of Athens, Ala., Cindy Shrader and husband Jim of Huntsville, Ala.; grandchildren, Dakota Rolin, Tiffini Reed and husband Troy, Brandon Gates and wife Angie, Matthew Rolin, Sara Scott and husband Jonny, Raquel Allen and partner Jeremy Newman; great-grandchildren, Cierra Reed, Tucker Reed, Hunter Gates, Brynna Gates, Ella Rolin, Gavin Allen, Ava Newman, Noah Scott; brother-in-law Paul Van Manen; sisters-in-law, Norene Rolin, Diane Rolin; and a host of nieces and nephews.
