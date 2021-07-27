Mr. Joe Wayne Pierce, 78, died July 21, 2021, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mr. Price was born May 29, 1943. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a graduate of Jones High School in Lynnville. He was a retired truck driver who loved to watch Tennessee football. He is preceded in death by parents, Shelby Buchanan and Jennie Bell Bonds Pierce; and brothers, Bobby Pierce and Billy Pierce.
Graveside services were July 26 at the Lynnwood Cemetery.
Memorial donations to assist with expenses may be made to Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory, 1910 Elkton Pike, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include daughters, Diane Grisham and husband Ward, Amy Sims, all of Pulaski; son Joe Pierce of Athens, Ala.; granddaughter Ashley Moss and husband Eli of Prospect; grandsons, Wes Blade and wife Renee of Elkmont, Ala., Dylan Sims and wife Clair of Lewisburg, Steven Sims and wife Caylee of Lawrenceburg; and seven great-grandchildren.
