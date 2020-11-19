Mr. Joe White Nix, 80, of Pulaski died Nov. 19, 2020, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mr. Nix was born Aug. 26, 1940, in Pulaski. He grew up in Giles County but made his home in Billings, Mont. He recently moved back to Giles County. He was a pipefitter and loved spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by parents, A. J. and Mary Sue White Nix; son Kirk Nix; wife Alice Nix; and aunt and uncle, Eunice and D. A. White.
Private family services were held.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include son Shane Nix of Montana; mother of his children Georgina Boggs of Montana; sister Nancy Nix Ingram of Pulaski; brother Jerry Wayne Nix of Yuma, Okla.; and nephews, Wendell Lee Ingram, Barry Ingram, Michael Nix, Kenny Nix and Danny Nix.
