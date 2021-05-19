Mr. Joel Steven Fitchie, 78, died May 16, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Fitchie was born Jan. 21, 1943, in Elgin, Ill., and was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was in the U.S. Navy for 28 years, retired as a SeaBees, was a member of FRA and a Vietnam veteran. He is preceded in death by parents, Forrest Wendal Fitchie and LaVerne Kobar Peterccea; and brother Forrest Dale Fitchie.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Peggy Joan Fitchie of Pulaski; daughters, Dawn Fitchie Davis and husband Joe of Gulf Port, Miss., Gayle Fitchie Hartley and husband Chuck of Long Beach, Miss., Stephanie Pugh and husband Michael of Prospect; sons, Joel Steven Fitchie Jr. and wife Jennifer of Gulf Port, Miss., Victor Fitchie and wife Sherry of Glen St. Mary, Fla., Vernon Fitchie and wife Shelly of Hattiesburg, Miss.; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two nephews and several cousins.
