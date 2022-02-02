Mr. John Allen Farrar, 55, of Lynnville died Jan. 28, 2022, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mr. Farrar was born July 24, 1966, in Nashville. He enjoyed farming, reading, sports and spending time with his family. He was also a friend to everyone.
Funeral services were Jan. 30 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial was in New Zion Cemetery. He is preceded in death by parents, Howard (Bully) Bennett and Jean Elizabeth Garrett Farrar.
Memorial donations may be made to New Zion Baptist Church, 1595 Sumac Road, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include wife of 31 years Robin Parsons Farrar of Lynnville; daughters, Taylor Chapman and husband Cody, Jaycey McNeese and husband Justin, all of Pulaski; son Jacob Farrar and wife Makinzy of Pulaski; sister Penny Warren and husband Jeff of Pulaski; brother-in-law Roger Parsons and wife Donna of Pulaski; parents-in-law Edward and Barbara Parsons of Pulaski; and several nieces, nephews and special friends.
