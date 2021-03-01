Mr. John Carey Speer, 83, died Feb. 27, 2021, at Adams Place in Murfreesboro.
Mr. Speer was born July 8, 1937, in Pulaski. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard. He was retired from Goddard Space Center in Washington, D.C., where he worked as a computer engineer and was instrumental in the launching of many satellites. He traveled the world and had a passion for scuba diving. He enjoyed researching family genealogy. He had an amazing yard and was an avid gardener. He is preceded in death by parents, Dr. John Ulysses and Joan Carey Speer; brothers, Robert Michael Speer, Stephen F. Speer, Daniel McKenzie Speer; and sister Mary Toby Perkins.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 3, from 10-11 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church, 10682 Old Nashville Hwy., Smyrna. Funeral mass will begin at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 5, at Maplewood Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, c/o St. Jude Honors, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Survivors include brother Frank H. Speer and wife Joanne of Smyrna; sisters-in-law, Beth Speer of Thompsons Station, Brenda Speer of Pulaski; and nieces and nephews, Carey Lenss, Scott Speer, Reagan Tennant, John U. Speer, Lindsay Perkins, Hughes Speer and Rachel Speer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.