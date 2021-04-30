Mr. John Cooper Pigg, 79, died Jan. 18, 2021, in Richmond, Va.
Mr. Pigg was born March 5, 1941, in Giles County. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. He is preceded in death by wife Carol D. Pigg; daughter Dawn P. Barbara; parents, John Roy and Frances Eubank Pigg; sister Emily P. Townsend; and nephew J. Shelton.
Graveside services with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. May 8, at Stella Cemetery.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Stella Cemetery, c/o Sandra Parsons, 2835 Hagan Road, Minor Hill, TN 38473.
Survivors include grandson James Harrison of Maryland; special fiend Judy Spivey of Virginia; sisters, Carolyn P. Shelton of Pulaski, Gladys P. Jackson and husband Stoney of Minor Hill; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.