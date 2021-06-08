Mr. John Delbert Avery, 91, died June 7, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Avery was born Oct. 17, 1929, in Chilton County, Ala. He married Helen Dawson in 1950. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea and, afterward, attended Auburn University, graduating with a B.S. in engineering. They moved to Huntsville where he worked for NASA at the Marshall Space Flight Center until his retirement in 1985. The couple moved to Giles County in 1980 where they enjoyed retirement and rural community life. They were members of Solid Rock Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by parents, Samuel (Little John) and Manila Avery; wife Helen Dawson Avery; son John D. Avery Jr.; and great-grandsons, Micah Brown, Andrew Hayes and Matthew Hayes.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 10, from 10-11 a.m. at Solid Rock Baptist Church, 138 Griffin Road, Prospect. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Anthony Bledsoe officiating. A private family burial will follow at Giles Memory Gardens.
Spry Funeral Home, Athens, Ala., is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Solid Rock Baptist Church, John Avery Memorial, 138 Griffin Road, Prospect, TN 38477.
Survivors include daughters, Pamela Avery, Patricia Avery Brown and husband John; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
