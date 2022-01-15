Mr. John Edwin (Red) Wilburn, 74, of Pulaski died Jan. 13, 2022.
Mr. Wilburn was born Nov. 22, 1947, in Pulaski. He worked at and retired from the Highway Department after 30-plus years. He was an Air Force veteran who enjoyed fishing, dancing, shooting pool and spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by parents, Ivan George and Lilly White Wilburn; brother Bob Wilburn; and sisters, Shirley Deasey and Nadine Wilburn.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be at noon Tuesday, Jan. 18. Burial will follow at Scott’s Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include daughter Cassondra Delk and husband Charles of Pulaski; brothers, Reford Wilburn and wife Shirley of Lawrenceburg, Ronnie Wilburn of Memphis, Jim Wilburn and wife Donna of Pulaski; sisters, Mildred Britton and husband Pete, Okalene Walls and husband Tommy, Betty Sue Strickland and husband Roger, all of Pulaski; granddaughters, Kassidy Kelsey, Kiera Delk, Kaitlyn Delk; and several nieces and nephews.
