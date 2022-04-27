Mr. John Erskine Sharp Murrey, 67, died April 25, 2022.
Mr. Murrey was born June 3, 1954, and was a local business owner, husband, father and brother. He is preceded in death by parents, Bill and Sara Frances Murrey; and beloved papillon Vito. He will be terribly missed by his
Visitation will be today (Wednesday) from 4-8 p.m. at Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory and tomorrow (Thursday) from 3-5 p.m. at. at First United Methodist Church of Pulaski. Celebration of life services will begin at 5 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to The Webb School, 319 Webb Road E, Bell Buckle, TN 37020; the Giles County Humane Association, 380 Bennett Drive, Pulaski, TN 38478; or the Giles County Public Library, 122 S, Second St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include wife of 31 years Beverly Murrey; daughters, Rachel Weatherly and husband Joe, Lyndsey Howell and husband Randy, Sara Katherine Murrey Pierce and husband Cain; brothers, Preston Murrey and wife Patsy, Ed Murrey; uncles, Nat Murrey, Corky Wakefield; niece Halle Murrey; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
