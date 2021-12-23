Mr. John Gordon Cairns, 79, of Ardmore, Tenn., died Dec. 18, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Cairns was born Aug. 14, 1942, in Bangor, Maine, and was a man unlike any other. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who was dedicated to God, his family and his farm. He had a quiet humor and a dry wit but took the things he did very seriously. He was a college instructor who was dearly loved by all who knew him — students and strangers alike. He was retired from East Central College in Union, Mo. He is preceded in death by parents, Gordon Mann and Ruth Sharp Cairns; sister Barbara Boycan; and beloved dog Joie.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Samaritan’s Purse and/or Life Today’s “Water for LIFE” outreach program.
Survivors include wife of 57 years Jeanne Holford Cairns of Ardmore, Tenn.; daughters, Andrea Jeanne Foust and husband Duane of Madison, Ala., Jill Irene Leitschuh and husband Todd of South Bend, Ind.; sons, Leif Edward Cairns and wife Yvette of Slidell, La., Matthew John Cairns of Chicago; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchilden; a host of cousins; dogs, Katy, Sugar; and horses, Sazzy and Kari.
