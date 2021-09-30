Mr. John Henry Beard, 61, of Prospect died Sept. 29, 2021, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mr. Beard was born Nov. 9, 1959, in Pulaski. He collected cars, was a truck driver for years and was in the Army National Guard. He was loved by his family and never met a stranger. He is preceded in death by parents, John Henry Beard Sr and Sara Tommie Ann Ruff Childress; brothers, Robert Dean Beard, Joe Ralph Beard, Edward Wayne Beard; and sister Annie Lois Beard.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughters, Brittany Beard of Lewisburg, Sara Beth Beard of Columbia; brother Steve Beard and wife Judy of Loretto; sisters, Peggy Hedgecoth of Pulaski, Sandra Duncan and husband Larry of Prospect; two grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
