Mr. John Henry Berry, 53, died March 1, 2021, at STRHS.
Mr. Berry was born Aug. 1, 1967, in Belleville, Ill., and was the owner and operator at BFE Haunted Trails. He always looked forward to taking a trip to the beach, being around horses and enjoyed every minute he was with his family and friends. He is preceded in death by parents, James and Mary Berry; and brothers, Billy Berry and James Berry.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 6, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorial services will begin at 1 p.m.
Survivors include wife Deanna Berry of Pulaski; sons, John Wyatt Berry, Herbert Hugh Berry, both of Pulaski; sisters, Margie Schaedler and husband Junior of Illinois, Evelyn Sparks of Culleoka; brother Arnold Berry and wife Shelly of Illinois; cousins, Leonard (Peppy) Chapman and wife Candy, Melvin (Punk) Chapman, all of Pulaski; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.