Mr. John Henry Watkins, 78, of Giles County died Feb. 7, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Watkins was born Sept. 5, 1942, in Elkton. He was an alderman for the City of Pulaski for several years. He loved going to Dog-Days and having cook-outs with friends and family. He enjoyed many hours visiting with his friends in is shop in Bunker Hill. He is preceded in death by parents, Lum and Christine Dunnivant Watkins; son Johnny Watkins; and numerous brothers.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Giles Memory Gardens with Jeff Jenkins officiating.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Charlotte Watkins of Bunker Hill, sister Dora Chapman of Pulaski and granddaughter Nicole Watkins Crabb of Pulaski.
