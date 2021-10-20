Mr. John (Johnny) King Rayburn Jr., 80, died Oct 17, 2021, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mr. Rayburn was born Nov. 5, 1940, in Pulaski, and was a wonderful husband and a dedicated father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and generous friend. He was a graduate of Giles County High School and Athens College. He was a U.S. Army veteran and worked at Rayburn Motor Company for 45 years. He was a founding member of the Candy Stripes Band, a longtime member of the Kiwanis Club, served on the Board of Tennessee Farm Bureau and was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Pulaski. He is preceded in death by parents, John and Doris Mason Rayburn.
Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 22, from 4-8 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 23, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Memorials donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 202 S. Second St., Pulaski, TN 38478; Rural Food Delivery of Pulaski, 114 N. Third St., Pulaski, TN 38478; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Survivors include wife of 43 years, Paula Gayle Rayburn of Pulaski; daughter Jennifer Bjorson and husband Jason of Whitefish Bay, Wisc.; grandchildren, Owen Bjorson, Emery Bjorson, both of Whitefish Bay, Wisc.; brother Jimmy Rayburn of Frankewing; brother-in-law Andy Fowler of Athens, Ala.; and several other family members and friends.
