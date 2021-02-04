Mr. John Lewis Story Sr., 84, of Pulaski died Jan. 30, 2021, at a Nashville hospital.
Mr. Story is preceded in death by parents, Carl R. and Victoria Pearl Miller Story; wife Virginia Mamie Griffis Story; and daughter Vickie Story.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughters, Wanda Tankersley, Cynthia Jennings, Elena Anspach, all of Pulaski; sons, John Lewis Story Jr., Terry Mitchell Story, both of Pulaski; sisters, Hazel of Georgia, Earlene of Florida; 20 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.
