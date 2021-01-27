Mr. John Murrell McKinney, 78, died Jan. 21, 2021, at Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point in Hudson, Fla.
Mr. McKinney was born July 24, 1942, in Frankewing. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he served as a firefighter. He was a retired firefighter for Metro Davidson County. He loved to travel and enjoyed being next to the Gulf Coast. He is preceded in death by parents, Robert Howard and Miriam Wise McKinney.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 29, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at Pisgah Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Survivors include sisters, Elaine Taylor of Murfreesboro, June Baldini of Hendersonville; brother Bob McKinney and wife Diane of Oak Ridge; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.