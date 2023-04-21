Mr. John (Marty) Pardon, 63, of Pulaski died April 20, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Pardon was born Sept. 6, 1959, and was just a good ol’ country boy. He loved showing and riding horses, and was a member of SSHBEA. He was a farmer and enjoyed hunting. He is preceded in death by father John Pardon and brother Pete Pardon
Private family memorial services will be held at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife of 43 years Patty Pardon of Pulaski; daughters, Amanda Birdsong, Jennifer Willis, both of Pulaski; grandchildren, Destany Davis and husband Lane, Johnathan Birdsong, Dalton Birdsong, Jayce Birdsong, Chloe Willis; mother Bonnie Medley of Pulaski; sister Renita Graves and husband Tim of Pulaski; and several nieces, nephews and special friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.